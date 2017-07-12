New evidence causes Madison County investigators to intensify efforts in missing woman case

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says new evidence has led them to search the home of Jennifer Faye Powers. She was last seen at the Granto Drive home nine years ago today.

Deputies are working with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to search the home right now.

Powers, born in 1979, was last seen on July 12, 2008. She has since been declared legally deceased by the Probate Judge of Madison County.

The circumstances’ surrounding the disappearance of Jennifer Powers has led the Sheriff’s Office to believe she is the victim of a homicide.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts of Mrs. Powers or any information regarding this homicide case, please contact Inv. Andrews (256) 533-8866 or the non-emergency number to dispatch at (256) 722-7181.

WHNT News 19 is headed to the home right now. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the new evidence that led to the search.