Madison County Sheriff’s Office make drug trafficking arrest, man held on $1 million bond

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says new information will be released this morning on an arrest made yesterday. Investigators searched a home on Tuesday and arrested Doyle Kordell Hawk.

The details behind the arrest are still limited, but we know through jail records that Hawk faces four charges of drug trafficking. His bond is set at $1 million.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 Wednesday morning. You can watch it live right here in this story.