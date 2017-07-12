Live blog from SEC Media Days as Saban and Tide take the stage

HOOVER, Ala. — Dawn awoke with the Wynfrey Hotel lobby already filling up with eager Alabama fans awaiting the arrival of coach Nick Saban and his players.
It’s Day 3 of the SEC Media Days, and Saban’s appearance is the annual highlight – for fans and media. No telling what he’ll say, but he’ll be interesting.
The rest of Day 3 has Missouri’s Barry Odom trying to follow Saban’s act this morning, with Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin this afternoon.
Before the coaches took the stage, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, had a few minutes with the assembled media.
Hancock, who is a long-time friend and whose book “Riding With the Blue Moth” is one of the great inspirational books you could ever read, accepted my invitation a few years back to come to Huntsville for a couple of speeches.
This was in 2013, after four consecutive national championships by teams from our state. As I introduced him, I said it was the first time he had been on the stage with somebody from Alabama in four years where he wasn’t handing over a trophy.
Is there another trophy presentation in the state’s future? We’ll see what Saban – and others have to say about that today.
Follow along with our live blog as our WHNT team – sports director Chase Horn, sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum and reporter Chris Davis – join me to keep you posted with news, tidbits and fun from the SEC Media Days.
There is a new rule to improve sideline decorum, with an automatic penalty for coaches who go onto the field to complain against an official’s call.
All staffs have what is referred to as “get-back coach” to keep coaches and players behind the boundary.
“We may need two get-back coaches” this year, Saban quipped.
Great question from NOLA.com’s Ron Higgins to Saban about learning lessons from losing title game. The answer:
“When you lose … the mindset is much more ‘I’m willing to change.’ I want to learn. I don’t want to waste a failure. What could we have done better, because everybody is hurt by the way we lost. …
“We weren’t able to finish the game like we needed to. There’s a lot of lessons to learn. Hopefully we won’t waste a failure.”
Nick Saban noted that Alabama “lost a ton” on defense but with all the youth there, “We’re excited as coaches to help those guys develop” to be “individually and collectively successful.”
Saban reminds this is his 11th Media Days as Alabama coach and jokes that “probably nobody in this room thought that would happen.”
For what it’s worth — and this is probably a debate column for another day — I agree with the four-team setup. Right now, No. 5 may have a legit complaint it is left out. Expand to eight, and No. 9, 10 and 11 will have legit complaints. And the more extended a field, the more chance of a fluke champion, as we often see in pro sports.
My big argument, though, is for the fans. Think about three weeks of travel, jacked-up hotel rates, expensive game tickets, airfare. The longer a playoff, the more cost prohibitive it becomes for fans and family. That’s my two cents. Tweet me @markmccarter with what you think.
Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoffs, says there is no talk of expanding the field from four teams.
“Four lets us keep the focus on the regular season, the best, most compelling, most meaningful regular season in sports,” he said. “Why monkey with a good thing.”
The CFP has a 12-year contract based on a four-team field, and nine years remain.