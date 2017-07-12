× Live blog from SEC Media Days as Saban and Tide take the stage

HOOVER, Ala. — Dawn awoke with the Wynfrey Hotel lobby already filling up with eager Alabama fans awaiting the arrival of coach Nick Saban and his players.

It’s Day 3 of the SEC Media Days, and Saban’s appearance is the annual highlight – for fans and media. No telling what he’ll say, but he’ll be interesting.

The rest of Day 3 has Missouri’s Barry Odom trying to follow Saban’s act this morning, with Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin this afternoon.

Before the coaches took the stage, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, had a few minutes with the assembled media.

Hancock, who is a long-time friend and whose book “Riding With the Blue Moth” is one of the great inspirational books you could ever read, accepted my invitation a few years back to come to Huntsville for a couple of speeches.

This was in 2013, after four consecutive national championships by teams from our state. As I introduced him, I said it was the first time he had been on the stage with somebody from Alabama in four years where he wasn’t handing over a trophy.

Is there another trophy presentation in the state’s future? We’ll see what Saban – and others have to say about that today.

Follow along with our live blog as our WHNT team – sports director Chase Horn, sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum and reporter Chris Davis – join me to keep you posted with news, tidbits and fun from the SEC Media Days.