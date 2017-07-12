Jennifer Powers family holds out hope 9 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's office and FBI spent several hours searching for the body of Jennifer Powers. Powers disappeared without a trace from her Harvest home on July 12, 2008.

Madison County Sheriff's Office said Powers body wasn't found during the excavation process. However, they did find evidence to help them move forward with the investigation. Investigators would not elaborate on what the evidence is, but did say it will undergo forensic testing.

Powers family told WHNT this search gives them hope that closure is coming.

"I just praise the lord that they are looking," said Shirley Locke, her mother.

Locke said she never imagined she'd spend 9 years without any answers regarding daughters whereabouts.

"I've always felt like from the very beginning that she was dead," explained Locke.

Powers daughter also doesn't believe that she just left on her own 9 years ago.

"She wouldn't have left us. She wouldn't have not told us anything. She wouldn't have left her cigarettes, her purse. I mean, every girl, they don`t leave their purse behind," said Katelyn Vann, her daughter.

Katelyn, who is now 19, has lived almost half of her life trying to figure out the truth.

"You lay in bed and question. You just don't have any answers," said Vann.

A Madison County Judge recently declared Powers legally deceased. The family said that will help Powers daughter receive money to pursue a medical education.

Now the family, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office goal is to find Powers body and give her a proper burial.

"We're not going to quit. I understand it's been a trying time, I understand it's been a trying time for nine years. Understand this, we`re not going to quit. My investigators have no intention of quitting, I have no intention of quitting, and the Madison County Sheriff has no intention of quitting. We are going to do all we can do," said Captain Michael Salomonsky, Madison County Sheriff`s Office.

The Sheriff's Office expects to do more searches within the next month.