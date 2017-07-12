‘The Sunshine Boys’ play coming to the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Al and Willie as “Lewis and Clark” were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren’t even speaking to each other. When CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.

The performances will be showing July 14th - 22nd (7:30 PM) at the VBC Playhouse.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for Seniors, Students, and Active Duty Military. For additional information contact (256) 536-0807.