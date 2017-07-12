Decatur-based Alabama Army National Guard battalion to deploy overseas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Army National Guard’s 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, out of Decatur, has been called to active duty.

Hundreds of soldiers will be deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and providing communications for units, as well as managing help desks and providing technical control facilities. The unit will conduct some additional training before deploying overseas.

The public is invited to send them off at a departure ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 12 p.m. at Huntsville High School.

Civilian officials, as well as senior Alabama National Guardsmen, will be at the ceremony to send off the soldiers of the 115th.

The Alabama National Guard has called more than 24,000 personnel to active duty since 9/11 and remains a top contributor among the nation’s National Guard organizations.

Huntsville High School is located at 2304 Billie Watkins St. SW in Huntsville.