× Breaking: 18-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting police say involved two men conducting a drug deal.

Police have charged 18-year-old Terrance Rodgers with capital murder following a shooting in the area of Alice Drive and Mt. Vernon Road.

Officers first responded to a call of a shooting victim at 3700 Blue Spring Road, about a mile away from that intersection.

They found 20-year-old Antonio Melson inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Melson died at the scene.

Police then responded to the call of another shooting victim at Crestwood Medical Center. Investigators have identified Rodgers as the second shooting victim.

Officers say Rodgers and Melson were conducting a drug deal at the Alice Drive and Vernon Road intersection when a fight broke out.

Police say Rodgers then shot Melson.

Rodgers suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.