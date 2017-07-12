× 3 people killed in Gardendale shooting; suspect commits suicide

GARDENDALE, Ala. – The suspect in a triple homicide in Gardendale has committed suicide, according to Gardendale PD.

Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker confirmed that Ken Lever committed suicide in Pensacola, FL, as authorities moved in to capture him.

We have confirmation from the US Marshals Office in Escambia Co. FL that Kenneth Lever committed suicide. — Gardendale Police (@GardendalePD) July 12, 2017

Gardendale police responded to the triple homicide around 8 AM at the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive in the Peachtree crossings Community. Officers responded to a shooting call and instructed resident to shelter in place while police worked the scene.

Police identified the victims as Dan Reeves Lever, 50, Bonnie Reeves Foshee, 65, and Don Austin Foshee, 69.

Lever, a 52 year old male from Florida, fled the scene by running through the woods. He then left in a Lincoln Navigator, then transitioned to a Red Nissan Sentra where he fled to Florida.