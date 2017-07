Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOULTON, Ala. - A Moulton woman is dead after her car stuck a cow and overturned.

State Troopers say Kimberly Adams Hood, 51, was killed when her BMW struck the cow and overturned. Hood was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.

The crash occurred around 10:35 PM around mile marker 47 on AL 24, eight miles west of Moulton.