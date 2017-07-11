× Taking Action line to help veterans set for July 25

Are you a Veteran or serving member of the Reserves or National Guard? Are you looking for a job, a better job, or a career? WHNT News 19 and Still Serving Veterans are taking action to help you and your family make that transition from military to civilian life.

Still Serving Veterans is a registered nonprofit organization headquartered in Huntsville, with offices in Birmingham, AL and Phenix City, AL/Columbus, GA. It has also added a virtual outreach program to help veterans across the country. The organization is there to help veterans navigate career transition, which can be a very frustrating, nerve-wracking, and lonely experience.

Employment counselors at Still Serving Veterans are themselves Veterans who have been through the career transition roller coaster. Through their experience and dedication, they are committed to empowering your success.

On Tuesday, July 18, Still Serving Veterans and WHNT News 19 will set up an action line from 4 to 7 p.m. to help Veterans in our area. The employment counselors from Still Serving Veterans will be here to answer calls from people with questions, concerns, challenges, and frustrations. They’ll help veterans:

Understand job and career wants, needs, and options

Translate military experience and skills into the language of the civilian workplace

Create strong, attention-getting resumes

Learn the ins and outs of job search, application processes, interviews, salary negotiations, and the unique aspects of the civilian workplace culture

Establish a positive social media presence

Craft the essential stories of personal history, career aspiration, and skill relevance

Join us for a special Still Serving Veterans Action Line as we open the lines of communication to help veterans and employers across the Tennessee Valley connect! That’s from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, on WHNT News 19.