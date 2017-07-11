Storms cause flash flooding in Central Alabama Tuesday

Heavy afternoon storms moved over Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon and caused flash flooding across Central Alabama, including parts of Birmingham and Montgomery.Water rushed over roadways and even flooded the Alabama Statehouse. A Flash Flood warning remains in effect for East Central Jefferson County through 6PM Tuesday evening.

Urban areas are often more prone to flash flooding than rural areas simply because instead of soaking into the soil water has to runoff into drainage systems. Tuesday afternoon though rainfall totals seemed to focus in on Birmingham with up to 2 inches per hour falling from slow moving storms.

These storms are not moving very much, so the Tennessee Valley is still expected to stay dry through this evening. Check your local forecast anytime here!