× Skyline School is 1 of 8 schools chosen for Alabama’s new pilot program for Pre-k through 3rd grade students

SKYLINE, Ala. – Governor Ivey announced a new program to improve the success of young students. The state awarded eight different schools from Alabama Pre-k through 3rd grade Leadership Academy grants to purchase new learning materials. Skyline School is one of the eight.

A student’s early years of education are the most important.

“We’ve noticed a difference of students that when they come in at Pre-K and they have opportunities to see the atmosphere of a school they’re able to adapt quicker to the learning process,” says Principal Jason Davidson of Skyline.

Skyline thought this grant would be a great way to continue on this transition to their two kindergarten classes. “Both of our teachers are going to have $15,000 to use toward some classroom materials and some strategies to improve student learning,” says Principal Davidson.

Both teachers will also receive a little extra training. “They will go to two and a half days of professional development through the entire process of this grant.”

Being one of only eights schools chosen in this pilot program for the state, they’re more than excited about these new advancements. “It just shows that Jackson County is moving in the right direction,” says Principal Davidson. “We were one of only five systems. There were eight schools but five systems and for Jackson County and Skyline to be in that group it’s a huge accomplishment.”

They’ll discuss further the specific materials the school will purchase with the grant money awarded. They hope to start making purchases later this year.