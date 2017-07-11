× Person killed after shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are on the scene of a shooting investigation Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting victim call in the Dollar General Market parking lot at 3700 Blue Spring Road. There they found a deceased male victim, possibly in his 20’s, inside a vehicle. They are currently interviewing witnesses.

According to police, the incident started with an altercation at another location around 5:15 p.m.

