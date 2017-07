HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have arrested a man who struck a woman with his vehicle and fled the scene. The incident happened on University Drive near Henderson Road, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

HPD have charged Dijuan Roach-Donald, 21, with a felony count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Roach-Donald turned h imself into police Monday.

The victim was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.