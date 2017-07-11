× Live Blog: It’s Day 2 at SEC Football Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – Today really pulls back the curtain on the SEC East. Coaches and athletes from Florida, Georgia and Vanderbilt will be at the SEC Media Days, along with Mississippi State out of the SEC West.

Florida, we suspect, will emerge as the SEC East favorite, as coach Jim McElwain has things going in the right direction. We’ll hear from him late this afternoon.

The Gators have nine offensive starters returning, but there are questions at quarterback – a line that could be applied to a lot of the SEC teams.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, in his second year after going 8-5 last season, kicks things off today, followed by Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason and Dan Mullen from Mississippi State.

Vandy is intriguing. The Commodores have had more off-season problems than in recent years – sadly, is that the trade-off for recruiting better talent? – but there is some experience. The schedule is conducive to another bowl trip. The SEC East still isn’t as strong, and nonconference finds the Commodores playing Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M.

The morning’s “bonus speaker” was SEC coordinator of officials, Steve Shaw, who told us there are few significant rule changes for this season. However — and it’s odd to complain about this on a TV website — SEC games lasted an average of 3:26 in 2017, and some of that rests with game administration and the officials/TV relationship. There’s going to be a point of emphasis to speed things up by both parties.

Follow along all day on our live blog as all of us here at the SEC Media Days – Chase Horn, Taylor Tannebaum and Chris Davis – provide coverage.