Live Blog: It’s Day 2 at SEC Football Media Days

Posted 8:58 am, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02AM, July 11, 2017

 

HOOVER, Ala. – Today really pulls back the curtain on the SEC East. Coaches and athletes from Florida, Georgia and Vanderbilt will be at the SEC Media Days, along with Mississippi State out of the SEC West.

Florida, we suspect, will emerge as the SEC East favorite, as coach Jim McElwain has things going in the right direction. We’ll hear from him late this afternoon.

The Gators have nine offensive starters returning, but there are questions at quarterback – a line that could be applied to a lot of the SEC teams.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, in his second year after going 8-5 last season, kicks things off today, followed by Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason and Dan Mullen from Mississippi State.

Vandy is intriguing. The Commodores have had more off-season problems than in recent years – sadly, is that the trade-off for recruiting better talent? – but there is some experience. The schedule is conducive to another bowl trip. The SEC East still isn’t as strong, and nonconference finds the Commodores playing Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M.

The morning’s “bonus speaker” was SEC coordinator of officials, Steve Shaw, who told us there are few significant rule changes for this season. However — and it’s odd to complain about this on a TV website — SEC games lasted an average of 3:26 in 2017, and some of that rests with game administration and the officials/TV relationship. There’s going to be a point of emphasis to speed things up by both parties.

Follow along all day on our live blog as all of us here at the SEC Media Days – Chase Horn, Taylor Tannebaum and Chris Davis – provide coverage.

The reason Kirby Smart is preaching the “don’t look past Appy State” mantra, as referred to a few posts away by @ChaseHorn, is two-fold: First, Georgia plays at Notre Dame the second week. Second, Appalachian State 34, Michigan 32 on Sept. 1, 2007.

Kirby Smart has a boatload of returning starters — but he doesn’t buy into the number 21 that some report. “We lost three offensive lineman, so that math doesn’t work.”

He threw a dig at Tennessee’s Butch Jones, who last year proclaimed Georgia had the most talent “and (Jones) had six players drafted in the first four rounds and we had one.”

Kirby Smart is a former Alabama assistant. Here’s what he says about Alabama:

“The biggest thing is recruiting and development. A lot say it’s one or the other. When you do both you’ve got something special. Every team
in the league is trying to play catch-up when it comes to that. You can only do that
through hard work and grinding.”

Congrats to Cole Cubelic, the former Auburn lineman and radio host at Huntsville’s WUMP. He’s been named to the broadcast crew for SEC Saturday Night, working as a field-level analyst for the SEC Network’s weekly marquee game. He joins a team that includes play-by-play man Tom Hart and booth analyst Jordan Rodgers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Nick Chubb is “a man of few words,” which he says made him an ideal guy to bring to SEC Media Days. Guess that means he won’t offer any inflammatory comments.

Chubb is the No. 2 all-time rusher at Georgia,with 3,424 yards. That’s second only to Herschel Walker, the best college football player I ever saw. 