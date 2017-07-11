Huntsville emergency responders participate in preparedness drill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- This morning, Huntsville Police, HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue were all working a scene together, or so it seemed. Turns out it was just practice.

During an emergency response exercise for all agencies, they responded to unknown circumstances at Jemison High School and McNair Junior High.

The old saying goes-- practice makes perfect. For these emergency responders, practice also means preparedness.

"We test our capabilities in our response not just how the officers respond, but how does HEMSI and fire and police work together, how do we communicate together?" said Lt. Ken Brooks with Huntsville Police Department.

The drill for emergency responders hosted by the Huntsville City School district is an exercise they bring back year after year.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff on our campuses," said Keith Ward with HCS media relations.

"There's a lot of things that are moving parts that happen after the active shooter event happens, or an explosion happens, or whatever that event may be, that takes a coordinated effort between all of us that we normally don't practice and so this allows us every year to practice that," Lt. Brooks said.

This drill is just one of the ways local law enforcement and emergency responders prepare for the world of today.

"With events that we've had, whether it's in England or whether it's here locally or whatever, it's just re-emphasizing the importance for us to be ready," Lt. Brooks said. "That is our job, to respond to these things and know how to respond and be ready for them."