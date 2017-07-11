Huntsville City Schools to push back high school start times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools will stagger school start times starting this coming school year.

School board president Elisa Ferrell said the administration decided while elementary and middle school start times will remain at 8 a.m., high schools should begin at 8:30 a.m. this school year.

She said the administration believes this is a safe way to alleviate bus issues. If the start times for buses that do dual-routes is staggered, then they believe this will result in fewer delays. Ferrell said this would help particularly in west Huntsville because of the distance between schools and the amount of ground buses cover on longer routes.

Spokesman Keith Ward said school leaders also believe that this will be safer for teen drivers heading to school because they will not be driving in morning rush hour traffic. He also pointed to studies leaders have viewed that indicate a later start time would lessen tardiness and improve academic performance.

Ferrell said school breakfast will still be served and tutoring can still occur prior to 8:30, and high schools will still be open at the usual, earlier time if parents need to drop students off.

“We will keep the same time for opening the building, which has always been at 7:30,” echoed Ward. “That will not change at all.”

Ward said the dismissal time will also shift a half-hour because of this change.

The board will hear a presentation from a deputy superintendent at a work session that begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A special-called board meeting will follow. Delaying high school start times will not require a vote, because the decision was made on the district level.