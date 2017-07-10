YOUR PHOTOS: Full moon rises over the weekend

The July full moon occurred over the weekend, and we received a lot of amazing photos of it! The July full moon is also called the Buck Moon or the Thunder Moon. Fortunately the actual thunder from storms let up in time for the moon to rise!

The full moon occurred July 8th, but the moon will usually look full for 2-3 days after the official full moon rises.

While the moon won’t be full this week, you can still get some great shots of it! The moon will be visible during the mornings if you’re looking west. Mostly clear skies should make for perfect viewing conditions the next few mornings too.

If you take a picture make sure to send it to us! You can submit a photo below, or e-mail us at photo@whnt.com.