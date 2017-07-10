× Teen arrested in Hytop murder over the weekend

HYTOP, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old from Scottsboro for the death of Timothy Daniel Mullican, 20, of Hytop. Hank Blizzard is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Mullican.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Philips says the deputies found Mullican collapsed in the yard at a home on County Road 107 in Skyline. He says Mullican had a knife wound.

Blizzard was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Sunday afternoon. His bond is currently set at $500,000.

Investigators say no motive has been established yet.