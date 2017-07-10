× SEC Media Days: The hottest coach, attention-wise, and the two on the hottest seats

HOOVER, Ala. — It’s Day One at the SEC Media Days, the annual extravaganza to hype the upcoming season and bring even more attention to the Southeastern Conference.

Somehow, nobody’s bothered to notice we still have nearly two months until the season starts, there’s likely any breaking news to come out of here this week, but it’s never too early to jump-start all the hype.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will do the traditional welcome speech, then he’ll be followed to the stage by three coaches — Arkansas’ Bret Bielema, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Tennessee’s Butch Jones.

Orgeron, who stepped in as interim coach last year, is the odds-on favorite to replace Steve Spurrier in the Best in Quote category. There’s a lot of potential at LSU and Orgeron is a man of relentless enthusiasm.

Bielema is entering his fifth year at Arkansas and though the Hogs have gone to three straight bowl bits, 7-6, 8-5 and 7-6 records don’t sit pretty. Plus, the SEC West remains the best division in college football. The pressure is on.

Meanwhile, Jones has merely won nine games each of the last two years. However, the Vols neglected to win the SEC East as predicted last year — they even neglected to beat Vanderbilt — and failing to meet expectations has Jones on a hot seat.

The fun will continue through Thursday morning, highlighted by appearances from Alabama’s Nick Saban and his players on Wednesday and Auburn’s Guz Malzahn and his guys Thursday.

Anyway, follow along with our regular updates as these gentlemen hit the stage today.