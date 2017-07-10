× Multiple agencies are working the investigation into what caused the Guntersville warehouse fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The investigation into what caused a Guntersville warehouse to catch fire last week is underway.

Right now there are more questions than answers. Fire officials and investigators aim to uncover what exactly happened that caused a warehouse on Grimes Drive in an industrial park to catch fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for 12 hours on Friday and had to return on Saturday. Fire officials say the start of the work week brought insurance investigators to the scene. “The Fire Marshal, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and some of the arson task force personnel in Marshall County will be beginning this week,” said Guntersville Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Waldrop.

Waldrop joined other officials at the warehouse on Monday. He said they are not ruling anything out at this point.

The warehouse stored pharmaceuticals and is owned by a company called Rainbow Gold. Guntersville Police are providing overnight patrols and have been since Friday at the company’s request.

Multiple entities are working to find out the cause of the fire. “More heads together are definitely better than one to try to determine this, so you’ve got a lot of experts out here doing their work,” Waldrop said.

The investigation is going to be a process that involves multiple officials and takes time. There’s no word yet on how long the investigation will take.