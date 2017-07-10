× Man falls from bluff in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man has fallen from a bluff in Sheffield. It happened behind a home on RiverBluff Terrace Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the man was cutting grass when the bluff gave way under him. It took first responders nearly 30 minutes to raise him to safety.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time. He will be airlifted to a nearby hospital once he is stabilized.

