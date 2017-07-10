× Man charged with murder after head-on collision that killed pregnant woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pregnant woman died this weekend in a crash. Danetria Rice, 29, is the woman who died, but her newborn survived.

Huntsville Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigators have charged 57-year-old Dennis Hammond of Huntsville with murder in connection to the crash.

Investigators say that Rice was the passenger of a vehicle travelling north on Jordan Lane near Sportsman Lane around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Hammond was travelling southbound, when he crossed over the turn lane, and struck the other vehicle head-on.

Rice was transported to the hospital for treatment, but passed away from her injuries. The newborn is currently in critical condition.

Authorities say that Hammond appeared to be under the influence, and that he was treated and released from the hospital.

Huntsville Police arrested Hammond and charged him with Reckless Murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.