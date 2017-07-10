× Local treatment center provides a home for men recovering from substance abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the rise of opioid use in Madison County, as well as other drug epidemics sweeping our streets, it’s important to know your options when it comes to substance abuse treatment.

This house off Triana Boulevard is home to up to 38 men recovering from substance abuse.

“Our mission is to provide a safe environment where our clients can build a foundation and twelve step recovery,” said Russell Glass.

Glass is the Executive Director and Licensed Professional Counselor at The Pathfinder Inc. The Pathfinder is an agency of United Way, and a non-profit residential rehabilitation center for men.

“We are sometimes called a halfway house, and it is a home. It’s where folks live for a minimum of 90 days for successful completion, but they can also stay with us up to a year,” said Glass.

He said he thinks their program is successful because they want to ensure a fresh start for these men.

“We stay in their business about whether or not they’re actually doing the work, getting a sponsor, going to meetings, doing step work. I think that’s one thing that sets us apart as well. We are trying to help folks start over,” Glass explained.

There are resources available in Madison County for treatment, but Glass said addicts might not use them because they are enabled in other ways.

“So many times folks don’t receive treatment because they’re rescued continuously by their loved ones, and that just prolongs their addiction perhaps,” he said.

But on the flip side, Glass said the initial calls they get are from moms or grandmothers seeking help for their loved ones.

“They can be very helpful in steering the client in the right direction, and getting the doors opened,” he said. And getting through the doors is a great first step.

For more information on The Pathfinder Inc. you can visit their website here.

You can also reach them directly by calling 256-534-7644.