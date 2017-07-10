× Law enforcement still aren’t sure who they shot and killed last week following pursuit that ended in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A police chase involving a stolen car ended in Huntsville with the fatal shooting of a suspect on Friday. However, as of Monday afternoon, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) still had not determined who exactly law enforcement had shot and killed.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office and a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed that the suspect had not successfully been identified.

It’s just the top question on a long list of unanswered ones for the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, who is handling the investigation of the shooting.

For example, the State Bureau of Investigation is refusing to release which agency’s officer actually fired the fatal shots.

Trooper Curtis Summerville, a spokesperson for the ALEA which includes the SBI, would not tell us whether investigators had determined who fired the fatal shots.

We also don’t know if the suspect was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Police, Lt. Stacy Bates, tells WHNT News 19 that HPD officers were not on scene when the fatal shots were fired. He says Huntsville Police were also not involved in the pursuit of the suspect, which took place over 34 miles and multiple counties.

So far, investigators have said they believe the car was stolen from a Falkville gas station. We spoke with the Falkville Police Chief, who told us they took the initial call and put out the alert, but did not participate in the pursuit. He says Priceville Police spotted the car and attempted to stop it. We have not been able to reach the Priceville Police department.

The limited information we have comes from the State Bureau of Investigation.

“That vehicle got on the interstate and came north on 65, a local police officer saw that vehicle and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. That vehicle refused to stop and at that point that officer gave pursuit,” Trooper Summerville told us on Friday.

Summerville said the suspect led law enforcement on a 34-mile chase. It went up I-65 and onto I-565 before ending on Bob Wallace Avenue with the suspect crashing into several cars. One of those crashes forced the Mustang to stop, allowing law enforcement to catch up. Once they did, they fired at the suspect, killing him.

An eyewitness who partially captured the aftermath on cell phone video told WHNT News 19 that he heard 8 or 9 shots and saw the back windshield shatter.

However, as of now, law enforcement cannot say who was on either end of the gun.