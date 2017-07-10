Hurricane Eugene Bringing Heavy Surf To Baja California

Hurricane Eugene is well off the coast of Mexico, but the impacts are being felt far from the center.

Thankfully this system will stay off the coast and weaken before it gets close to Baja California. The official track takes the system northwest and weakens it over the open Pacific. It will only impact shipping lanes and provide rough surf to places like Cabo San Lucas north to southern California. By Friday, there isn’t much left of Eugene.

Right now the Tropical Atlantic is quiet. Tropical Depression #4 is no more and tropical storm formation isn’t expected over the next couple of days.