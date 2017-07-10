Homicide Survivors Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Homicide Survivor's Program helps family and friends who have lost a loved one due to murder or vehicular homicide. The organization helps people work through the unimaginable loss offering both individual and group support--provides victim's guidance in navigating the Justice system--holds special events to honor love ones.

Support groups meet the 4th Monday of the month at 6 PM -- a children's support group also meets at the same time. Trained individuals can help answer specific questions and provide information for helpful resources.

All services are provided free of charge. For additional information contact (256) 551-1610