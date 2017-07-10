× 11-month-old dies after being left in hot car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest involving an 11-month-old infant left in a hot car.

CPD says it arrived on the scene at the 1500 block of Tunnel Boulevard, where the body of the infant was presented by a good samaritan. Two other children were found at the scene believed to be related to the infant, and both required medical attention.

Officers suspected the child’s father as a suspect. CPD confirms that two arrests have been made, but have not released the names of the suspects.