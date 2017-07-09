× UNA officer involved in overnight shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – A traffic stop led to an officer involved shooting in Florence overnight.

According to UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan, a UNA Police Officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Norton Auditorium.

Authorities said that the driver attempted to flee, and led the officer on a chase until the driver struck a telephone pole.

Chief Gillilan said the officer engaged their weapon, firing multiple shots.

Authorities confirmed the driver was injured and was taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

The UNA officer is on leave at this time pending the outcome of the investigation.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information at this time.