State Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter discusses her candidacy for Lt. Governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mary Scott Hunter is serving her second term as a member of the State Board of Education. She’s also a lawyer, mom and wife, and a Republican candidate for Lt. Governor.

“I’m going to take into this job as Lt. Governor with a lot of knowledge and experience about public education, about Pre-K, about community colleges, because as you know I’ve served as a trustee for the community college system for several years. Those lessons will carry through with me, and we need that in the Senate. As the presiding officer of the Senate, I can bring that message there, bring some more understanding of what is going on in public education,” said Hunter.

View our entire interview with Mary Scott Hunter here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

