Sister of University Drive hit and run victim asks driver to come forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The sister of a hit and run victim is asking an unknown suspect to do the right thing.

Huntsville Police confirm 45-year-old Kelley Bailey was struck by a vehicle on University Drive near Henderson Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe she was hit by a dark colored 2002-2004 model Nissan Altima, and confirmed that vehicle left the scene.

Bailey's family told WHNT she is in Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

"It's heartbreaking. It's very heartbreaking. I wouldn't wish that on anybody," said Allison Jones, Bailey's sister.

Jones said her sister is suffering from several broken bones, including her nose and pelvis.

Doctors also told her Bailey has kidney damage as a result of the hit and run.

Jones is asking the person behind the wheel to step up.

"I don't know what was going through their head at the time, why they did not stop, but they have an opportunity now to make it right and turn themselves in. Somebody out there knows that this happened. The individuals car had to be damaged," said Jones.

She said she doesn't know what her sister's recovery will look like, but said she knows the suspect will be brought to justice.

"It's not if that person is found, it's going to be when. We're not going to stop until that person is found," said Jones.

Jones is also asking those who do car repairs to be on the look out.

If anyone has information, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.