Shoals Crisis Center: “We have been forced to stop responding to victims of sexual assault” after losing funding from ADECA

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Executive Director for The Shoals Crisis Center, Samantha Belville, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they were forced to stop responding to victims of sexual assault, due to no longer receiving funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The non-profit has been devoted to providing shelter and other services for victims of sexual assault for 25 years.

Belville went on to add that the center had contacted Governor Kay Ivey’s office for emergency funding, but the Governor’s office denied their request. They’re planning to appeal the ruling to the Attorney General’s office, but in the meantime they’re asking for support from the community through donations to the center, or by contacting Governor Ivey’s office.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs released a statement regarding the termination of grants to the Shoals Crisis Center. ADECA posted a summary statement on Twitter, stating: “Because of the center’s inability to adequately document grant expenditures and its failure to meet reported goals and objectives required, ADECA terminated the grants to the Shoals Crisis Center Thursday.”

Dir. Kenneth Boswell released the following statement tonight regarding the termination of funding for the Shoals Crisis Center. pic.twitter.com/s62NE5A0na — ADECA (@ADECA) July 10, 2017

ADECA says that the grant termination will have no impact on the resources available to sexual assault victims, though the closest open crisis center is located in Huntsville – as far as 70 miles away from the Shoals.