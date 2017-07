× Pregnant woman killed in Jordan Lane crash on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A car accident on Jordan Lane killed one woman, who police say was pregnant.

Huntsville police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Details of the wreck are not available at this time, but police do confirm the woman was in the passenger seat. Police tell us the baby did survive.

We are working to gather more information. Stay with WHNT News 19 for the latest.