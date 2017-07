HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm that a woman was struck by a vehicle on University Drive near Henderson Road, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe the woman was hit by a dark colored 2002-2004 model Nissan Altima, and confirmed that vehicle left the scene.

The victim was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

If anyone has information, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.