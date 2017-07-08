Video shows moments after deadly officer involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - WHNT has obtained cell phone video from a witness of a deadly officer involved shooting. The video shows the moments following a 34 mile police pursuit across county lines.

Jeremy Wood said he never imagined he'd be caught in the middle of an incident like it.

"Just out of nowhere, just driving down the road and you see a mustang come flying by, and then 30 seconds later somebody gets shot," said Wood.

ALEA said a suspect driving a stolen red mustang led police on a chase up I-65 onto 565, and finally to Bob Wallace avenue. Authorities said the suspect crashed into several vehicles along the way.

Wood watched the end of the pursuit unfold from his car.

"I saw the officer get out of the SUV, and he was standing over his door," he said.

Once Wood realized what was happening, he pulled out his cell phone and started recording videos.

"The officer fired off 8 or 9 rounds into the mustang. You can see the back windshield shatter and everything," said Wood.

He said he was shocked to find out the man who was killed led police across county lines. He said the situation has made him realize how important it is to pay attention.

​"Be aware of where you're driving, pay attention to what's going on around you, because if I had been driving a little bit faster, or not paying attention that would've been me who got hit and not the truck," said Wood.

The identity of the man killed has not been released. ALEA has also not released what agency the officer who fired the deadly shots works for.