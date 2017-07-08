× A teen died after jumping off a cliff at High Falls Park Saturday afternoon

GROVE OAK, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a teen died after jumping from High Falls Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson said deputies were called to the park around two o’clock.



Edmondson says the 18-year-old from Georgia had jumped off of one of the higher rocks at the park into the creek. The teen didn’t resurface.

Fischer Rescue Squad, Geraldine Rescue Squad, and other agencies helped deputies search for the teen. Crews recovered the teen’s body not far from where he had jumped.



The teen’s family hasn’t been notified, so his name isn’t released.