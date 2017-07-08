× Paint Rock River to fall below flood stage Saturday evening

WOODVILLE, Ala. – A flood warning will continue for the Paint Rock River at Woodville through Saturday evening.

The river is forecast to fall below flood stage (16′) near or after sunset tonight.

The river crest near 16.2′ early Saturday afternoon.

Farmland and pastures typically flood near the river when it rises to 16′.

Parts of Jackson County received between four and eight inches of rain in the past five days.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of the water is not always obvious. As little as two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. The road itself may be washed away under the water, and you could become stranded or trapped. Turn around, don’t drown!