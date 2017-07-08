One more round of strong storms possible Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another round of scattered showers and storms comes on Saturday beginning around 12pm and lasting through around 6pm. This round will be moving in with a cold front, and will be our last good shot of storms for a few days. Although the storms will be hit or miss, some could be strong.

We will need to keep a close eye on a few storms Saturday; some could produce strong, damaging wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. The severe weather threat is small, so don't cancel your plans! Just be alert and have a way to stay informed; track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Less humid on Sunday: Saturday's storms come along a weak cold front passing through Southern Tennessee into North Alabama.

Drier air slips in behind it Saturday night, and it starts to feel a little nicer by Sunday morning! Some model guidance puts morning lows as cool as 58ºF to 62ºF by sunrise.

Don't get used to that, though!

It is still July, and it still gets HOT in the afternoon when it's sunny. A day of full sun puts daytime highs up near 90ºF Sunday afternoon, but the 'feels like' temperature won't be that much higher because the low humidity.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!