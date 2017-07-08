Four students with Huntsville ties complete DC internships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Four students hailing from Huntsville have finished their summer internship programs on Capitol Hill.

Elizabeth Flachbart, a student from Westminster Christian Academy, completed the US Senate Page Program.

Three other students completed the Capitol Hill Internship Program, including Clay Martinson, from the University of Alabama; Windham Hunter, from Vanderbilt and a 2016 graduate of Randolph High; and Chistina Scheuerman, who attends Ole Miss and graduated from John Paul the Second Catholic High School.

From WHNT News 19, congratulations! We wish you the best in your future endeavors.