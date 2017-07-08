Darian Stewart returns to the Rocket City for fourth annual youth football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- In the early 2000's, former Lee High School standout Darian Stewart would light up Milton Frank Stadium on Friday nights. More than a decade later, the Denver Broncos safety is inspiring the next generation on the same field where it all started for him.

On Saturday, Stewart hosted his fourth annual Stewart Standouts Youth Football Camp. Dozens of kids went through football drills and scrimmaged while the Super Bowl champion coached and cheered them on.

"You know, I'm just happy to come back and do stuff for my city," said Stewart. "That's what its all about. To me, I just think I'm a normal human being but to them I'm Superman. I'm someone they look up to. I'm happy to be that positive role model."

Stewart is heading into his eighth season in the NFL. In November of 2016, he signed a 4-year contract extension with the Broncos for $28 million.