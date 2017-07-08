Craig Morgan to headline Family Matters tour in Decatur tonight

DECATUR, Ala. — The 2017 Family Matters tour out of Nashville is coming to the Morgan County Fairgrounds this afternoon, on July 8th. The Morgan County Fairgrounds will get to hear the sounds of some country music favorites, as Craig Morgan and other artists take the stage.

The Family Matters tour includes Morgan as the headliner, as well as Joe Denim, Rachel Holder, and Jason Mitchell.

The concert is being held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 3 pm this afternoon and music starts at 4:00 pm. The concert will end around 10:00 pm.

This is a family-friendly event, kids ten and under get in free. There will be local vendors, food, a kids zone, and free prizes and giveaways.

The best part is, it’s all for a good cause. The tour is benefitting local boys and girls clubs. Decatur is their first stop, and this concert benefits The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Alabama.

General admission tickets are $25 and they are still available online.