Tropical Depression #4 – No Threat To Land

There is a tropical depression in the open Atlantic this morning. Tropical Depression #4 is no threat to us in the United States. This system might have trouble holding together through the weekend. Here is a look at the system Friday morning. It’s not very impressive and it’s struggling to stay together.

The system is forecast to move northwest toward the northern Lesser Antilles over the weekend and just north of Puerto Rico after that. Little to no strengthening is expected over the next several days. There might not be anything left of it anyway by the time it gets to the southern Bahamas. We’ll keep an eye on it!