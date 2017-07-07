Strong Storms Saturday: a cold front sets off another wave of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Locally-heavy downpours Friday evening dumped between one and two inches of rain near Albertville while most of the region stayed dry. Expect another round of more widespread showers and storms on Saturday beginning around 11am and lasting through around 5pm.

We will need to keep a close eye on a few storms Saturday; some could produce strong, damaging wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. The severe weather threat is small, so don't cancel your plans! Just be alert and have a way to stay informed; track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Less humid on Sunday: Saturday's storms come along a weak cold front passing through Southern Tennessee into North Alabama.

Drier air slips in behind it Saturday night, and it starts to feel a little nicer by Sunday morning! Some model guidance puts morning lows as cool as 58ºF to 62ºF by sunrise.

Don't get used to that, though!

It is still July, and it still gets HOT in the afternoon when it's sunny. A day of full sun puts daytime highs up near 90ºF Sunday afternoon, but the 'feels like' temperature won't be that much higher because the low humidity.

-Jason

