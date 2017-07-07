Serve Like Sarah shirts selling fast, to support family and mission work at local restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Ahead of Serve Like Sarah Day to be held at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Madison and Athens, T-shirts supporting Sarah Harmening's favorite charity are going fast.

Sarah Harmening, 17, lived every moment to serve God. She wrote in her journal the night she was killed in a bus crash on a Georgia highway, "I know He is going to do incredible things."

Sarah's family suspects that she is already assisting God in those incredible things, even though she is no longer with them on Earth.

"We are completely broken," commented Katelyn Harmening, Sarah's sister, "But we are getting through it only because of God. We couldn't do it on our own."

This week was Katelyn's first week back at work at Madison's Chick-fil-A.

"It's never going to be normal again, but it definitely feels good to be back," she said, noting the restaurant "family" has been there for the Harmenings since Sarah's death.

Now, the restaurant is preparing for a day to honor Sarah, and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering that supports Southern Baptist missionaries. Sarah's family has previously told WHNT News 19 how much that offering meant to Sarah, and means to them now.

The two Chick-fil-A restaurants are selling shirts to support the Lottie Moon offering, and those who pre-ordered them in preparation to wear them on Serve Like Sarah Day July 14 came to pick them up Friday.

Katelyn was there for some of the time.

"It kind of helps me to see how Sarah has impacted all these people," said Katelyn.

The Harmening family believes the response to the shirt sale might just be one of those "incredible things" Sarah had written about. The shirts are selling quickly. Due to the July 4 holiday and an overwhelming response, the restaurant didn't get all of the shirts in on time so they have had to scheduled additional pick-up days.

"Oh my goodness, I've been so amazed!" noted Katelyn. "We were only expecting a few hundred people to order. And I think last I heard we had over 2000 orders for shirts. So it's incredible!"

Katelyn knows God is using all of this for good. She said her family wants to give him glory, even in these hard times. They believe this shirt sale can help minister to the world.

"Our family's goal is to put one missionary family on the field for a year and that costs $40,000. I think we're about halfway to that goal right now," she said. "But we are hoping that through this we can reach that goal and maybe even go further."

So what is serving like Sarah?

Katelyn explained, "Being her sister, I saw how she actually served. And so I think of being completely selfless."

Additional pick-up days for the shirts are Monday (July 10), Wednesday (July 12), and Friday (July 14) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Restaurant Marketing Director Katie Bentley wrote in an email to customers who had ordered shirts, "We appreciate your patience and flexibility in this situation and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you so much for your support!"

Serve Like Sarah Day is at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Madison and Athens and all are invited, whether you have a shirt or not. If you didn't get a chance to order a shirt, they will be selling some on "Serve like Sarah Day" but it will be first-come, first-serve.