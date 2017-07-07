Russellville police searching for counterfeit money suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. -- Investigators are releasing surveillance footage of two suspected counterfeiters.

Like it was nothing, Russellville police said the two men passed counterfeit money. It happened in mid-June at two Russellville businesses.

Investigators said the men would purchase small items and then give the clerk a $100 bill. The fake money would pass the marker test, but got flagged when they got to the bank.

Three fake $100 bills have been confiscated so far.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department has this week’s most wanted.

Branden Devon Minor has outstanding arrest warrants for theft of property, failure to appear in court and false reporting to a law enforcement officer.

Muscle Shoals police are looking for Jeffrey Manset. He has an outstanding warrant for DUI.

Demond Beard wraps up this week’s most wanted. Beard has outstanding warrants for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane usage.

If you know how authorities can track down any of these people give the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers a call or text.

To speak with an operator dial (256)386-8685.

If texting is preferred, send your information in a message to 274637. Please specify which case you are informing operators about.

Your identity is always kept anonymous and each tip to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is eligible for a cash reward.