× Re-Enrollment Deadline For Madison City Schools is on July 10th

MADISON, Ala. – The deadline to re-enroll students at Madison City Schools is on July 10th. The following email was sent out to parents and guardians regarding re-enrollment:

“Summer break is coming to an end and we are finalizing our student rolls and staffing. I cannot overemphasize our need to have returning students registered now. You are receiving this because our records indicate you have not yet started the process to re-enroll your students in Madison City Schools for the 2017-18 school year. Please notify us if this is in error to make the necessary adjustment. If you do not re-enroll your child by midnight, July 10, we will assume he or she is not returning and will thus be withdrawn and not scheduled for classes.

Because of the holiday, we have extended the re-enrollment and registration deadline to midnight on Monday, July 10. This online process will take less than 10 minutes and includes links to upload copies of a current utility bill, lease agreement or property tax record. We have included a video tutorial link in case you need a little help. There is also a user name and password recovery if you have forgotten them. Click here to re-enroll: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/… If you are moving and will no longer be a part of our school system, please call or send an email to the school you are vacating to let us know and where they will be attending in fall. Thank you, Robert V. Parker Superintendent Madison City Schools”

Madison City School’s Coordinator of Strategic Initiative Dorinda White said the school already has a lot of students’ records on file. The school just needs verification that the students actually live in the city.

“Basically we are looking for either a lease and a utility bill, or a tax assessment and a utility bill. We`ve put links on there to the tax assessor`s office to find the document there and upload it. They can also use their smart phones to snap a picture of the document and upload it that way,” White explained.

She said if you’re having technical difficulties it could be a for a variety of reasons. “We are recommending people use Google Chrome. It could also be they have lost their username and password,” White said.

Superintendent Robby Parker said re-enrollment may be inconvenient, but is ultimately a good thing for all Madison City residents. “We just want to make sure wherever your tax dollars are going you are enrolled in that school. So if students are going here and their tax dollars are going to another school system that puts a burden on all the students in Madison city,” Parker explained.

To enroll your child or to watch a tutorial video click here. If you have any questions or need more assistance call (256) 464-8370.