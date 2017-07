× Man wanted for Selma murder arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man wanted for Capital Murder in connection with a drive-by shooting in Selma, Alabama.

The Huntsville Police SWAT team members along with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Mitchell Williams, 19, at the home at 4700 Broadmeadow Lane.

Williams was arrested without incident and will be extradited to Selma in the next few days.