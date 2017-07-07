Man wanted for Huntsville triple shooting arrested in Georgia, found with murder suspect from California

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police announced the arrest of a man wanted for Murder, Attempted Murder and Assault stemming from a shooting in May. It happened in the 3000 block of Brook Manor Ave.

Suspect in Triple Shooting on Brook Manor Ave. Arrested in Georgia https://t.co/1YWZRn12c4 via @nextdoor — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 6, 2017

Brian Simpson, 38, of Huntsville was arrested in Conyers, Gerogia on unrelated charges.

Simpson is accused of killing Ladarius Turner, 26, and injuring two others in a shooting on May 31, 2017.

An officer in Conyers was on routine patrol on Friday, June 30. She observed a vehicle with fogged windows in the parking lot of a Motel 6. She determined two men were inside the vehicle when the passenger left and went to a room, ignoring the officer’s commands.

The officer approached the driver and noticed the smell of marijuana. She requested a K9 to assist. Additional officers arrived at the hotel and observed the passenger and two females inside the motel room. One of the females answered the door and the officers got the man from his hiding spot in the bathroom.

Officers found three quart-sized bags that each contained about 100 tablets of MDMA, or “ecstasy,” inside the room. They also found a handgun in the trunk of the vehicle that turned out to have been stolen from Winder, Georgia in 2008.

Both men were taken into custody for possession of narcotics, the stolen handgun, and the suspicion that both had provided false names.

Officers determined who the men were based on their fingerprints.

Each were wanted for two separate murders, nearly 10 years apart, and on opposite sides of the country.

The other man arrested was 42-year-old Kirk Mitchell. He was wanted out of Los Angeles County for a murder dating back to December of 2007.