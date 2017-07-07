ICYMI: Shark bite caught on camera, plus a little kitten with your coffee

If you’re just back from summer vacation, or getting caught up on the week’s news, here are some of the most talked about stories on-air and online at WHNT News 19!

Falling bullet strikes basketball playing teen

A 13-year-old boy from Hammond, Indiana was hit in the head by a bullet on the 4th of July. It reportedly fell from the sky, after someone fired off a gun during a holiday celebration.

The teen was playing basketball at the time and his terrified friends thought he was having a seizure. But when he got to the hospital, doctors found a bullet lodged in his head.

“There’s no reason to believe that this was an intentional act toward anyone based on how it came straight down from the sky and struck the young man,” said Lt. Steve Kellogg of the Hammond Police.

Still, police think this should be a warning to all people, not to add gunfire to the fireworks that often accompany holiday gatherings.

“Chipathon” could make sure your pet returns home

Did your pet try to run away during 4th of July fireworks? It’s a common problem for owners. If their dogs and cats don’t bolt; they often take to hiding out, terrified of the loud booms.

No Kill Huntsville used the holiday week to encourage microchipping, and believes it’s a great way for owners to ensure they’ll be able to find lost pets.

“This year alone we’ve had 1,600 animals enter the shelter that were found running at large and only 18 percent have made it back home,” Aubrie Kavanaugh of No Kill Huntsville said.

No Kill Huntsville has teamed up with South Memorial Veterinary Services for an ongoing "Chipathon." Microchip services are available by appointment, or on a walk-in basis, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Shark bite, caught on camera

Two men go into the ocean to help a fisherman reel in his catch, which happens to be a shark. When one of the men tries to grab the shark's fin, the shark whips around and bites his arm.

Reads kind of like a bad joke, right? Except it's reality, and caught on camera.

Rallying together in faith

A Guntersville pastor's church is showing what it really means to keep the faith, after the pastor and his family were injured in a car wreck last month.

"They were driving from Arab on their way to Kohl's. They were coming up Bailey Cove Road between Mountain Gap School and Grissom High School, and a car pulled out in front of them and they had an accident," Travis Moore, a Deacon at Bakers Chapel Baptist Church explained.

The pastor's daughter Sophia is still hospitalized, with damage to her internal organs and spine. Church members have now rallied to help; setting up a Go Fund Me account and encouraging others to join in. Here's how you can get involved.

Kitty Cafe cuddles

An international coffee trend made its way to Nashville this week, when a couple launched a cafe unlike any other in the city.

It's called Mewsic Kitty Cafe and offers a familiar menu for a coffee house, as well as something a little bit different.

“They started happening in California, New York, and kinda everywhere in between,” said Owner Maegan Phan. “[We asked] 'Why doesn’t Nashville have this yet?' And my husband and I just decided to go for it.”

The Kitty Cafe was a huge success; leading to a significant number of adoptions. While the cafe is closing down for the time being, Phan hopes to be up and running permanently in the next year.