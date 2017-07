× Heavy police presence near Governors House Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is on the scene at Governors House Drive, near Governors and I-565, due to a heavy police presence in the area.

We can confirm that Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriffs Deputies, Alabama State Troopers, and HEMSI are all responding to the scene.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene and working to gather more information. Check back to this story for more updates.